Nationals Promoting Jackson Kent for MLB Debut This Week
Zack Littell, who was designated for assignment last week. The 23-year-old Kent has a crafty pitch mix and has seen a jump in velocity this year, making him a potentially interesting rotation addition in deeper fantasy leagues for the stretch run if he can pitch well enough to hold a rotation spot through September. At Double-A and Triple-A in 2026, Kent has posted a 3.72 ERA in 94 1/3 innings and could offer meaningful upside to Washington's pitching staff late in the year. The former fourth-rounder has impressed with his pitchability, command, and extension down on the farm. All four of Kent's pitches have missed bats at Rochester, striking out around 10 hitters per nine innings while walking just 2.9 per nine.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum