Franklin Arias Surging at Triple-A as Late-Season Debut Remains in Play
Franklin Arias has looked quite comfortable since joining Triple-A and is making a strong case to earn a call-up to the MLB roster down the stretch. Arias opened the 2026 season at the Double-A level, where he posted a dominant .318/.407/.587 line with an eye-catching .994 OPS. During this 75-game stretch, Arias launched 19 home runs while adding 17 doubles, with five stolen bases. Since moving up to Worcester, the shortstop has carried a .288/.356/.519 line with three doubles and three home runs over just 12 games. Given that Boston has lacked much production at shortstop with Trevor Story on the shelf, Arias remains in play not only to earn the call, but to have a sizable role.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com