Max Anderson Hitting Well In Month of August at Triple-A
Max Anderson has started August nicely with one homer and two RBI in seven games this month while hitting .435 at Triple-A Toledo. The infielder has had a solid season between two levels of the minors this year, hitting .314 with 14 homers and 45 RBI in 299 at-bats with 51 runs scored. He was out at the beginning of the year due to injury and made a few rehab starts with Lakeland. Anderson is the No. 9 prospect in the Tigers system after playing his college ball at Nebraska. He boasts a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. The Tigers are getting healthier at the major league level, but Anderson could still factor into their decision-making this season with the ability to play second or third base. Anderson is a name to watch on the waiver wire and stash away for the end of this season should he get called up for his debut.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball