Wilyer Abreu Out on Saturday With Calf/Shin Swelling
Wilyer Abreu's calf/shin is swollen from Friday night, so interim manager Chad Tracy said it felt like a good time to give Abreu a day off on Saturday against the Athletics, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. The Red Sox had been looking for the right time to give the outfielder a day off during the team's 16-game stretch without a day off. Eli White is making the start in right field on Saturday and will hit sixth against A's rookie left-hander Gage Jump. Fantasy managers should consider Abreu day-to-day for now with an injury that shouldn't send him to the injured list. Check back on Sunday to see if he's ready to return for the series finale at Fenway Park. Abreu is having another fine season for the BoSox in 2026, slashing .256/.331/.462 with a .793 OPS, 20 home runs, 62 RBI, 64 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 113 games across 492 plate appearances. He's three homers shy of setting a new career high. After slumping to a .186 average (18-for-97) with six homers and 14 RBI in 25 games in July, Abreu has gone 9-for-22 (.409) with four homers and nine RBI so far in six games in August. UPDATE: Tracy said that Abreu is feeling better and is "hopeful" to return to the lineup on Sunday.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr