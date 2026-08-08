Jack Leiter Throwing Live BP on Saturday
Jack Leiter (ankle) is set to throw live batting practice on Saturday. The 26-year-old has been out of action since the middle of June with right ankle posterior impingement but is set to take a big step forward in his recovery with this planned session. The hope is that he can log around 45 pitches, which would give both him and the team confidence to begin a rehab assignment shortly afterward. The belief is that, if all goes according to plan, he may only need two rehab appearances, putting him in line to return by the end of August. With the Rangers having a potential opening at the back end of their bullpen, he would be a welcome addition for pitching stability, with the hope that he can build toward next season with a strong showing in the final month of this year.
Source: Jeff Wilson
Source: Jeff Wilson