White Sox Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Hagen Smith to the Majors
Hagen Smith from Triple-A Charlotte, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. Smith, who is considered the team's No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, will get the call for the first time after going 1-6 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 87:40 K:BB in 58 1/3 innings pitched across 20 appearances (14 starts) at Triple-A Charlotte in 2026. The White Sox moved Smith to the bullpen last month, and since then, he's been much more effective, giving up just one run while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings pitched. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound southpaw, who was a former fifth overall pick in 2024 from the University of Arkansas, has a bright future, but for the rest of the year in the majors, he's expected to pitch in a relief role for the Pale Hose. That means that fantasy managers in redraft leagues can most likely ignore Smith off the waiver wire. He's currently rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues. Smith has mostly relied on a fastball/slider combination, and he may need to develop a strong third pitch to have long-term upside as a starter in the big leagues.
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan
Source: The Athletic - James Fegan