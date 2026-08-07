Willson Contreras Still Under the Weather on Friday
Willson Contreras (illness) is missing a second straight game on Friday in the series opener against the Athletics at Fenway Park due to an illness, per MLB.com. Nick Sogard will make another start at first base for the BoSox while batting leadoff on Friday against A's right-hander Jack Perkins. Contreras was pulled from Wednesday's contest early due to an illness and hasn't played since, but he should be back at some point for the series this weekend against the A's. When the 34-year-old Venezuelan returns, he'll need to be reinserted into all fantasy lineups in traditional formats as one of Boston's best all-around hitters in 2026 in his first year with the team. Contreras is currently batting a steady .288/.395/.540 with a .936 OPS, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 57 runs scored, and three stolen bases in his 361 at-bats in 2026. Since the beginning of July, Contreras has hit .319 (23-for-72) with a 1.056 OPS, five homers, four doubles, 17 RBI, 16 runs, and a stolen base in 23 games.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com