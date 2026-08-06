Jonathan Taylor Signs Two-Year Extension with Colts
Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year extension that will pay the three-time Pro Bowler up to $47 million and keep him on the team through the 2028 season. The deal includes $39 million in guarantees and makes Taylor the second-highest-paid running back in the league after the Falcons' Bijan Robinson signed a historic deal on Tuesday. Taylor has dealt with injuries for much of his career, playing in 17 games only once over the past four seasons, but when healthy and right, he is one of the most impactful offensive players in the league. He was the fantasy RB1 through the first 13 weeks of 2025 before Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury derailed the offense as a whole. Jones has made remarkable progress and is expected to be the team's Week 1 starter, and should the injury limit his mobility, Taylor could benefit from an increase in checkdowns, only adding to his value and putting him among a handful of backs with overall RB1 upside for 2026.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter