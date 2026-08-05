AJ Barner's Starting Role Does Not Guarantee a Breakout
AJ Barner came through two offseason surgeries and opened camp on the field, so the health question has eased. The fantasy question has not. Barner started all 17 games last season and caught 52 of 68 targets for 519 yards and six touchdowns. Seattle also put him under center 10 times in short-yardage situations, producing nine first downs and another score. There is a useful role here, and the current depth chart still has him first. The concern is what happens between the 20s. Barner averaged only four targets per game, while second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo has been one of the early camp standouts. Brian Fleury's offense should keep both players involved, but more work for Arroyo may come directly out of Barner's receiving ceiling. RotoBaller has Barner at TE27 in PPR, and his current redraft ADP is TE26. That is a fair price, not a screaming value. Barner can help managers in deeper leagues and formats that start two tight ends. In ordinary 12-team leagues, he is better treated as a late option than a breakout target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller