Christian Watson No Longer Needs a Full Breakout to Pay Off
Christian Watson does not need to become a target hog to beat his current price. He returned from ACL surgery in Week 8 last season and caught 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. Green Bay then cleared out part of the receiver room, letting Romeo Doubs leave and trading Dontayvion Wicks, while signing Watson to another long-term extension. That gives him a clearer path to steady snaps alongside Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. The risk has not disappeared. Watson has played 48 of a possible 68 regular-season games, and his downfield role has never produced more than 66 targets in a season. Tucker Kraft is also working toward a full Week 1 return, so Watson will still have competition near the goal line. RotoBaller ranks him WR29 in PPR, the same spot as his recently reported redraft ADP. That feels fair rather than expensive. Watson will have quiet weeks, but his touchdown upside and improved role give him a realistic chance to finish as a WR2. He is a worthwhile WR3 target for managers comfortable taking on the injury risk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller