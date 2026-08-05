Ja'Kobi Lane Rising in Baltimore
Ja'Kobi Lane had another highlight play in training camp practice on Wednesday, leaping to catch a pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the back of the end zone during red-zone drills, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The third-rounder from USC made a fantastic one-handed catch in practice on Tuesday with the starters, and the 6-foot-4 wideout continues to impress the coaching staff this summer. It's definitely notable for fantasy purposes, as the Ravens have a pretty wide-open WR depth chart behind WR1 Zay Flowers. Lane is competing primarily with Devontez Walker and fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt for the WR3 role behind Flowers and veteran Rashod Bateman, but it would not be surprising to see Lane surpass Bateman sooner rather than later as one of the Ravens' top aerial weapons if he continues to look like he has early in camp. Durability could be Lane's biggest hurdle because of his thin build, and he also isn't a big yards-after-the-catch guy. Lane will most likely go undrafted in most standard-sized fantasy leagues, but he could be an intriguing red-zone weapon for the Ravens to begin his NFL career.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley