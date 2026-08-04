Andrei Iosivas Projects as the Bengals No. 3 Wide Receiver, Not a good Dynasty or Redraft Target
Ja'Marr Chase, standout receiver Tee Higgins, and running back Chase Brown in this Joe Burrow-led offense. In 2025, he had a 9.6 percent target share (89th among WRs), a 77.7 percent route participation (50th among WRs), and 40 first-read targets (65th among WRs). Because of that, his productivity and efficiency followed suit, ranking 96th in targets per route run and 93rd in first downs per route run. The only value Iosivas has is if Chase or Higgins were to miss any time. Fantasy managers will want to fade the 26-year-old receiver in their upcoming drafts in both dynasty and redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller