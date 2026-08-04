Pat Bryant Looking Good at Broncos Training Camp
Pat Bryant has stood out so far at the team's training camp as he hopes to win the WR3 job. The 2025 third-round pick began to take over as the team's WR2 toward the end of the season, playing over 60% of the snaps in three of the last four games. Now, with Jaylen Waddle in Denver and expected to be a lead receiver alongside Courtland Sutton, Bryant will have to fend off Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. to be fantasy relevant in 2026. However, head coach Sean Payton is expected to use different packages that include all three receivers. Bryant is ranked WR76 in RotoBaller's rankings and should be considered with late-round picks in fantasy this season.
Source: Nick Kosmider - The Athletic
Source: Nick Kosmider - The Athletic