Jaxson Dart, Giants Offense Scuffling Early in Training Camp
Jaxson Dart in head coach John Harbaugh's new offense. Former Giants head coach Brian Daboll imported many of the passing concepts from Ole Miss' playbook last year to help Dart enjoy success as a rookie, but Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have "challenged Dart to run a more traditional offense." The former first-rounder has had to play more under center to facilitate what is expected to be a more run-heavy offensive approach. Dart was in the shotgun on 79.9% of his snaps as a rookie, so the transition has been a major adjustment. It helps explain why New York's offense has looked "disjointed" early on, and part of the problem has been the team's dominant pass rush. Despite the offense's struggles, Harbaugh has praised Dart, saying "he's done an outstanding job" while having a lot on his plate. Dart is tempting as a QB1 in fantasy because of his elite rushing ability, but this should help temper some expectations for him going into Year 2 in his first full season as the Giants' starter. He's best drafted as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in what probably won't be a linear development for him in the new offense.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan