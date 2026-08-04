Malik Benson Running With Raiders' Top Three Receivers
Malik Benson has worked with the team's top receiver group through the first six practices of training camp, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. McFadden identified Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Benson as the Raiders' current top three, though the early rotation does not amount to an official depth-chart announcement. Las Vegas selected Benson in the sixth round with the 195th overall pick after he caught 43 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Oregon. His speed and strong offseason have helped him gain ground in a crowded competition that also includes second-year receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. Tucker led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards last season, while Nailor joined the team after recording 444 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota. Benson's early placement gives him a legitimate path to offensive snaps, but he still needs to maintain that standing throughout camp and the preseason before becoming a serious redraft consideration.
Source: Ryan McFadden
Source: Ryan McFadden