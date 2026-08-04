TreVeyon Henderson Still a Liability on Passing Downs
TreVeyon Henderson in terms of his inability to separate himself on passing downs. The second-year player out of Ohio State is big and explosive with the ball in his hands, but he continues to make "just enough mistakes in pass protection that it feels like a risk to use him on third downs." The 23-year-old former second-rounder had a very promising rookie campaign in 2025, carrying the ball 180 times for 911 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (four starts), adding 35 catches for 221 yards and another score as a receiver. Henderson will once again have a key role in the Patriots' backfield, but his fantasy ceiling will be capped again while he shares the workload with Rhamondre Stevenson. As Graff mentions, Henderson's stock could skyrocket if he improves in pass protection, but until that happens, he should be considered more of a low-end RB2 with upside in Year 2.
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff
Source: The Athletic - Chad Graff