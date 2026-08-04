Kayshon Boutte's Stock is Surging
Kayshon Boutte is already up to four catches in training camp practice on Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan, and he continues to see his stock surge this summer as a potential trade candidate before the start of the 2026 regular season. Boutte has stated his desire to remain with the Patriots, but after the offseason additions of Pro Bowler A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, Boutte could be the odd-man out after catching 78 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 34 games (23 starts) in his first three years in the NFL. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder from LSU did have a career-high six touchdowns in 14 regular-season games in 2025, but there is just a lot of competition for targets now in New England's WR room. Boutte is competing for a role in 2026 (if he stays in New England) with DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism. For fantasy purposes, Boutte's best path to fantasy relevance in 12-team formats would be a trade out of town.
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan
Source: Boston Herald - Andrew Callahan