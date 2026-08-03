Christian Kirk Still Sitting Out on Monday
Christian Kirk (calf) was observed running on a side field during Monday's training camp practice, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Kirk wasn't running full speed, but the fact that he was doing anything at all suggests that he could be back at practice with the rest of the team sooner rather than later. The 49ers are all kinds of banged up in camp at the receiver position, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season already and veteran Mike Evans (quadriceps) and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) sidelined with minor injuries. The 29-year-old Kirk could have a bigger role in San Fran's passing attack in his first year with the team in 2026 with Pearsall out, but the Niners' recent signing of veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. probably makes Kirk a non-factor for fantasy managers in 12-team leagues to begin the season. At best, Kirk will be a late-round flier as RotoBaller's No. 85-ranked fantasy WR. The former second-rounder by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 from Texas A&M has played in only 21 games due to injuries the last two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, and he had a 28-239-1 line in 13 regular-season games with Houston in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows