Aaron Rodgers Could Play in the Preseason
Aaron Rodgers could see action during the preseason, according to The Athletic. No decision has been announced, but it would mark a change from last year, when Rodgers sat out all three exhibition games before throwing four touchdown passes in Pittsburgh's Week 1 win over the New York Jets. The 42-year-old went on to complete 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 16 starts as the Steelers won the AFC North. Rodgers returned on a one-year contract and is working with new head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached him for 13 seasons in Green Bay. Pittsburgh also has Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and third-round rookie Drew Allar in its quarterback room, giving the team several passers who need preseason reps. The Steelers open their exhibition schedule against Green Bay on August 13. Rodgers' availability should become clearer as that game approaches.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic