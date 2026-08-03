Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Patty Mills is expected to stay committed to ASVEL Villeurbanne despite the club's financial turmoil, per BeBasket. ASVEL's planned budget reportedly dropped from €59 million to €24 million, triggering roster uncertainty and the exit of Sylvain Francisco before he played a game for the club. Mills, 37, appears willing to stick with Tony Parker's project, with their relationship dating back to their 2014 title run with the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran guard is coming off a strong first European season with Tenerife, where he averaged 18.1 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from three in Liga ACB play. Mills has been off NBA fantasy boards since 2024-25, so this remains a EuroLeague story rather than a stateside fantasy development.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando