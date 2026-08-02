Yankees Acquire Luis Garcia Jr. From the Nationals
Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic, the Nationals will receive right-handers Ben Grable, Yovanny Cruz, Jack Cebert, and Jake Bird. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter leads the National League with a .560 slugging percentage and is hitting .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs on the year. He's also under club control through the end of the 2027 season. Garcia is a bit of an odd fit for the Yanks, who were believed to be seeking a right-handed bat at the trade deadline this year. Not only does he hit from the left side, but he's been playing first base, where New York is already set with Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. However, the Yankees still have Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, and they've scored the fifth-fewest runs since Judge got hurt. Garcia will most likely split time at DH (until the Yankees get healthier) and second base, but he could continue to be shielded against left-handed pitchers (he has only 57 plate appearances against them in 2026).
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan