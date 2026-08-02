Gregory Soto Re-Emerging as Ninth-Inning Favorite in Pittsburgh
Gregory Soto picked up his 14th save of the season on Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in his team's 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. It was a nice bounce-back outing for Soto, who allowed the game-winning run to score after entering the ninth inning with the game tied against Cincinnati on Thursday. Soto had a rough month in June, allowing 11 earned runs in 7 1/3 innings. However, he stabilized himself in July, allowing just two earned runs while notching 11 strikeouts and two saves. Soto's numbers for the year overall remain strong, as he's posted a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 3.69 ERA. Barring an addition to the Pirates' bullpen in the next couple of days before the trade deadline, Soto remains the saves source to target in Pittsburgh.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller