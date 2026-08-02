Dodgers Send Top Pitching Prospect River Ryan to Detroit
River Ryan, alongside fellow right-hander Brady Smith and outfielder Zyhir Hope, to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. While Hope is the headliner of this deal, Ryan holds high upside on his own. Ryan made his MLB debut in 2024 but logged only 20 1/3 innings with a sharp 1.33 ERA. However, the right-hander then underwent Tommy John surgery, which kept him off the field for all of 2025. Through 2026, Ryan has also been limited due to injuries but has been effective when on the Triple-A bump. With Detroit likely selling off other veteran pieces, Ryan should be in a great position to contend for his second MLB stint once he returns from his current hamstring injury. He is worth closely monitoring as he could emerge as a top stash candidate in the coming weeks.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan