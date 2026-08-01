Tarik Skubal Trade Talks Expected to Heat Up This Weekend
Tarik Skubal are expected to heat up this weekend, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Skubal is easily the biggest name on this year's trade market, and the Tigers might also have the second-best starting pitcher available in right-hander Casey Mize, who was scratched from his start on Friday with the deadline approaching. ESPN's Jeff Passan said earlier this week that Skubal will be traded, so now it's just a matter of when and how big a haul the Tigers can get for him. The tricky part of the whole situation is that Skubal is set for free agency after the 2026 campaign, so it will be interesting to see if a contending team that is serious about acquiring Skubal will also double down and sign him to a long-term contract extension. The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be viewed as the favorites for Skubal, with the Milwaukee Brewers potentially jumping into the mix as well. In 16 starts this year, the 29-year-old two-time Cy Young winner has gone 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, and 14 walks in 96 2/3 innings pitched. Skubal bounced back quickly after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow in the first half of the season.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman