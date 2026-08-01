Franklin Arias Heating Up in Triple-A, Making a Case as a Potential Stash
Franklin Arias went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI, and a walk on Friday with Triple-A Worcester. Arias was recently promoted to Triple-A on July 23 and is slashing .240/.333/.520 with two home runs and six RBI in his first six games with the WooSox. The 20-year-old is considered Boston's top prospect and has racked up 21 total home runs this season. It's worth noting that Arias started at second base on Friday, marking his first start at the keystone in Triple-A. He logged 56 games as shortstop in Double-A Portland. Boston is in the market for infield help after recently acquired Curtis Mead (wrist) was placed on the injured list with a nondisplaced left wrist fracture. While Arias continues to rake, he might not make his MLB debut until 2027, but is on the radar as a potential stash.
Source: MILB.com
Source: MILB.com