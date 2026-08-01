Kaelen Culpepper Still Worth Stashing After Being Reinstated from the IL
Kaelen Culpepper has logged a hit in four of his last six games since being activated from the 7-day injured list. Culpepper was reinstated from the IL on July 24 after missing a few weeks with a hand injury. Although he has struggled recently to the tune of a.208 batting average since returning, the Twins' No. 2 overall prospect has produced overall in Triple-A. The 23-year-old is slashing .266/.366/.471 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 58 runs, and 16 stolen bases through 320 plate appearances. The Twins are expected to be buyers at the deadline, and like his teammate Walker Jenkins, Culpepper might not get the call to The Show until rosters expand in September. With the upside and power/speed combo, Culpepper is still worth stashing in most leagues.
Source: MILB.com
Source: MILB.com