Maikel Garcia to Visit a Hand Specialist
Maikel Garcia (hand) is scheduled to see a hand specialist next week, according to Jaylon Thompson. Garcia has been sidelined since late June due to a left-hand muscle strain. He began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, but was quickly pulled off due to renewed pain in his left hand. The Royals should have a better timetable for Garcia after he is evaluated by the hand specialist. Fantasy managers should continue to hold the 26-year-old and be hopeful for a return sometime this month. There should be another update on his status later this week.
Source: Jaylon Thompson
Source: Jaylon Thompson