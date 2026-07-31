Angels Promote Prospect Pitcher Luke Murphy to Majors
Luke Murphy is being called up to the majors, according to MiLB Central. The 26-year-old earned the promotion after posting a 0.71 ERA across 34 appearances for Double-A Rocket City this season. Opposing hitters batted just .170 against the right-hander, who has handled late-inning work in the minors. The report did not specify Murphy's initial role in the Angels' bullpen or provide a corresponding roster move. His success at Double-A makes him a pitcher to monitor, particularly in AL-only and saves-plus-holds leagues, but fantasy managers should wait to see how Los Angeles uses him before making an addition in standard mixed formats.
Source: Milb Central
Source: Milb Central