Michael Soroka Set to Make Rehab Start on Tuesday
Michael Soroka (glute) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, per John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix. Gambadoro reports that the team's plan for Soroka is for him to throw "around 50-60 pitches." Soroka has been on the 15-day injured list since late June due to a left groin strain. However, it appears he could be on the verge of a return to the big leagues if all goes well on Tuesday. The 28-year-old got off to a strong start to the season before the injury, recording an 8-3 record with a 3.07 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts across 82 innings (15 starts). Soroka does not profile as an elite source of strikeouts (23.7% strikeout rate), but he limits walks (5.1% walk rate) and power (0.66 HR/9). Once healthy, the veteran right-hander profiles as a steady innings eater for fantasy managers.
Source: 98.7 FM Phoenix - John Gambadoro
Source: 98.7 FM Phoenix - John Gambadoro