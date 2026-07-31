Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
Mac McClung is increasingly likely to continue his career in Europe, with Rytas Vilnius monitoring him, per BasketNews. The three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion and two-time G-League MVP has chased an NBA role for years, but a consistent opportunity has not followed despite his production. McClung spent the end of last season on a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls and averaged 31.8 points and 7.9 assists for Windy City, yet he has logged only 17 NBA games. Rytas has emerged as a team to watch, though no agreement has been reported. A move overseas would take McClung off NBA fantasy boards, but he was never a redraft factor.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews