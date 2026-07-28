Jackson Koivun Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic

Jul 28, 2026, 4:58 PM ET
Seeing the guts and poise from Jackson Koivun on Sunday at the 3M Open validated the thoughts many had when he began his professional journey just a few weeks ago. He staved off the number one player in the world and went bogey-free over his rounds on the weekend to claim his first PGA Tour victory, leading the field in strokes gained on approach (2.34) and ranking third in strokes gained putting (1.60). Even at 21 years of age, he looks to be as complete a player as any other mid-to-top-level PGA Tour talent right now. It's still too early to tell how well his game travels to different course setups, and a pure Donald Ross design this week at the Detroit Golf Club is much different than last week in Minnesota. But he did finish T23 at this year's US Open at Aronimink, another Ross design. Look for the youngster to continue his incredible play this week.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf