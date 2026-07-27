Corey Heim Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis

Jul 27, 2026, 1:48 PM ET
Corey Heim was one of the top performers in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as he led the most laps and went on to win. Heim started the race from the seventh position and ran inside the top 10 through the whole race outside of pit stops. In the first stage, Heim gained positions through pit road and restarts and finished the first stage in second, falling short of beating Ty Gibbs. In the second stage, Heim fell back to third and rode through most of the stage in that position before leading for the first time on lap 75. After hitting pit road on lap 92, Heim lost the lead but went on to end the second stage in fifth after a lap 96 caution ended the stage. In the final stage, Heim continued to fight for the lead with Ty Gibbs and eventually Denny Hamlin, but pulled ahead of both of them to take the lead for good. Christopher Bell challenged Heim for the rest of the race, but Heim held Bell off for his second career Cup Series victory and his first on an oval track. Heim will next race in the Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 29th.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com