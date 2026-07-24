Ramazan Temirov Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:47 PM ETRamazan Temirov will look to remain undefeated when he takes on former title challenger Steve Erceg in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Temirov was last seen in the Octagon more than a year ago at UFC Vegas 103, where he defeated Charles Johnson via unanimous decision. Temirov is known for his knockout power, and every knockout he's scored has come in the opening round. DraftKings sees Temirov as a slight underdog with a salary of $8,000.--Alen Kurbasic
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