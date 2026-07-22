Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:21 AM ET
Pierceson Coody has continued to find his way onto leaderboards this season, recording 10 top-25 finishes while missing just six cuts in 21 starts. He now turns to the 3M Open, where he finished T3 last year after placing 72nd in 2024. TPC Twin Cities typically rewards accuracy off the tee, precision on approach, and converting opportunities on and around the greens. Coody ranks 23rd in strokes gained off the tee (+0.426 per round), 78th on approach (+0.096), and 48th in putting (+0.179). The concerns come with his precision, as he ranks just 113th in driving accuracy and 99th in proximity from 175-200 yards (34'10"), a range that accounted for 22% of all approach shots here last year. At $9,100 on DraftKings, Coody is a classic boom-or-bust option for DFS lineups.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour