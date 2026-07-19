Christopher Bell the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro

Jul 19, 2026, 2:22 PM ET
When it comes to short, flat tracks, Christopher Bell is always one of the favorites. And after a very impressive practice session at North Wilkesboro this weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is the unanimous favorite to win Sunday evening's Window World 450 race. In practice, Bell led the way in 10-, 15-, 20-, 25-, and 30-lap average. He's also the defending winner here at North Wilkesboro (last year's All-Star Race) and had the dominant car at Phoenix earlier this season (another flat track) before finishing runner-up to Ryan Blaney in that race. Bell starts third for this weekend's event at North Wilkesboro and should be the driver to beat. In DFS, he's a slam-dunk pick, and he comes in at an affordable price on DraftKings ($10.2K) as well--compared to his upside anyway.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace