Aaron Donald a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams

Jul 16, 2026, 8:40 PM ET
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Thursday that there is a "real possibility" that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will unretire to play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2026. Donald is unsure right now what is going to happen, but he has been working out and lifting weights. The next step for the 35-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro is to determine whether he can get back into top-notch football shape to return to the form he was in before he retired in 2023. There's no real timeline for Donald to decide one way or another, and if he does show up at the Rams' training camp, it's unlikely to happen until late in camp. It's also possible that if Donald does return to the Rams this year, it might not come until during the regular season. If Donald suits up for L.A. to join All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett in 2026, it will strictly be in a rotational role on the interior of the Rams' defensive line. In his last season in the NFL, Donald had only eight sacks and 53 tackles (28 solo) in 16 regular-season starts in his 10th year in the league.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport