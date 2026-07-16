Brock Purdy Is a Smart Dynasty Buy for Contenders
Brock Purdy played only nine games last season, but the production held up when he was on the field. He threw for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while adding 147 rushing yards and three more scores. That is 23 total touchdowns in nine starts. Purdy will never offer the rushing ceiling of the elite fantasy quarterbacks, though he has already shown he can deliver strong numbers within Kyle Shanahan's offense. He is 26, signed through 2030, and has thrown 84 touchdown passes in 49 career games. San Francisco also gave him a new group of weapons. Mike Evans and Christian Kirk were added, Ricky Pearsall returns, and the 49ers selected De'Zhaun Stribling with the 33rd overall pick. George Kittle's recovery from a torn Achilles remains the biggest concern around the offense. RotoBaller ranks Purdy as the dynasty QB14, placing him near the front of the QB2 tier. Rebuilders do not need to force a deal, but contenders looking for a stable Superflex starter should be asking what it takes to acquire him.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller