Tucker Kraft's Dynasty Upside Remains Sky-High Despite Injury Setback
Tucker Kraft's (knee) 2025 season came to a premature end when he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 9. However, the latest reporting indicates that Kraft is on track to be fully ready to go for the start of the 2026 season. The 25-year-old looked to be on his way to a breakout campaign before getting injured last year, recording 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns on 44 targets across eight games, ranking as the TE4 by per-game PPR scoring. While Kraft may not be the highest-target-volume tight end in the NFL, he averaged a ridiculously efficient 15.3 yards per reception in 2025. If Kraft gets back to full health and continues along the development arc he was on before the injury, he could have TE1 overall upside. With his current injury status, now might be the last buy-low window dynasty managers have on Kraft.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller