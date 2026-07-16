Zay Flowers a Threat to Break Franchise Mark for Receiving Yards
Zay Flowers is one of the league's top pass-catchers and is the top target for quarterback Lamar Jackson after two straight Pro Bowl seasons in 2024 and 2025. Clifton Brown of the team's official website writes that Flowers is a threat to break the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season, which was set by tight end Mark Andrews in 2021 with 1,361 yards. The 25-year-old former 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Boston College has had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with nine total touchdowns in 34 regular-season games for the Ravens. There isn't much depth behind Flowers in Baltimore's passing attack, which gives Flowers a pretty safe volume floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in fantasy football drafts, even with the Ravens implementing a new offense under head coach Jesse Minter. General manager Eric DeCosta said on 105.7 The Fan on Thursday that the team "definitely" wants to sign Flowers to a contract extension before the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. With a bounce-back season likely coming for QB Lamar Jackson if he can stay healthy, Flowers is a fine target in the early rounds of fantasy drafts, especially in PPR formats.
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Clifton Brown