Michael Trigg a Deep Dynasty Stash With Roster Risk
Michael Trigg has the receiving profile to draw dynasty interest, but he is still fighting just to make the roster. His final Baylor season was easily his best: 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. At the combine, he measured 6-foot-3 3/4, 240 pounds, with 10 1/2-inch hands and an 84 3/8-inch wingspan, the longest among tight ends in the class. That length shows up on contested catches. The rest is less settled. Jake Ferguson is locked in at TE1, while Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford are already battling for the next job. Dallas has also made it clear that special teams and blocking will help decide whether Trigg survives final cuts. A practice-squad outcome remains very possible. RotoBaller ranks him TE43 in dynasty, which fits the uncertainty. He belongs on taxi squads only in deeper formats, not active redraft rosters. The upside is worth tracking, but camp has to come first.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller