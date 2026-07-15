DeVonta Smith Has Career-Year Upside as Eagles WR1
DeVonta Smith is getting the No. 1 role fantasy managers have wanted to see since A.J. Brown arrived. James Palmer reported that Smith has spent the offseason reaching out to former receivers as he prepares to lead the room, while Nick Sirianni believes Philadelphia has only scratched the surface with him. The production has never been the issue. Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns on 113 targets last season, his third 1,000-yard campaign in five years, and edged Brown by five yards for the team lead. Now Brown is in New England. Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore give the Eagles options, but Smith sits clearly at the front. Volume is the part that can hold the ceiling in check. Philadelphia attempted 497 passes in 2025, and the offense is still built around Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. RotoBaller ranks Smith WR11 in PPR, so this is not a sleeper price. A career year is still within reach if Sean Mannion gives him the extra work Nick Sirianni has discussed.
Source: NFL Insider James Palmer
Source: NFL Insider James Palmer