Is Rhamondre Stevenson Overvalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Rhamondre Stevenson recorded 948 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 162 touches. Despite the emergence of Patriots 2025 second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson, Stevenson remained an integral part of the New England offense and finished the year as the RB22 in per-game PPR scoring. Entering 2026, Stevenson should once again see regular work, particularly in goal-line and short-yardage situations. However, fantasy managers may have good reason to expect regression from the 28-year-old. For one, Stevenson averaged 10.8 yards per reception and 9.3 yards per target in 2026, well above his career averages of 7.0 yards per reception and 5.5 yards per target. Additionally, New England seems likely to give more touches to Henderson, who averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie. At his current redraft ADP of RB31, Stevenson may be a player to avoid.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller