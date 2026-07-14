Caleb Wilson Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
Caleb Wilson finished Monday's 80-63 Summer League loss to the Utah Jazz with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, five blocks and three three-pointers in 29 minutes. The No. 4 overall pick shot 8-for-17 from the field and 3-for-8 from deep, but the 0-for-6 mark at the line was the clear blemish. After opening Las Vegas with 35 points, Wilson still showed enough defensive range and shooting confidence to keep building fantasy buzz. His free-throw line was ugly, but the mix of rim protection and stretch potential is exactly what can separate him from the typical rookie forward in fantasy.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA