Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday

Jul 11, 2026, 2:46 PM ET

The Atlanta Braves selected University of Virginia outfielder AJ Gracia with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, per MLB.com. Coming into this year's draft, Gracia was considered the 19th-best prospect by MLB.com. The 21-year-old has good size at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, and he finished his lone season this year at Virginia with a .354/.489/.632 slash line with a 1.121 OPS, 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 64 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 56 games played across 272 plate appearances. Gracia projects to find a home in left or center field because he lacks the arm strength to stay in right. From the left side of the plate offensively, Gracia could become one of the best overall hitters in this year's class. He limits his swing and miss and has great plate discipline, which should make him a fast riser in Atlanta's farm system in the next couple of years. Speed really isn't in the cards with Gracia, but fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues will gladly take a four-tool player with a high ceiling as a hitter.