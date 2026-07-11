Luis Lara a Top Waiver Target for Five-Category Upside?
Luis Lara has reached base in each of his first three major-league games since being recalled on July 7, adding his first extra-base hit on Saturday, July 11, against Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old earned the promotion after batting .321/.432/.470 with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 67 runs, and 24 stolen bases in 78 games at Triple-A Nashville. He walked 54 times while striking out only 48, an encouraging sign that the average and on-base skills can travel. The crowded outfield is the catch. Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell are all competing for starts, but Lara has already appeared at all three outfield spots, and Blake Perkins was optioned when he arrived. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings put Lara at 10% rostered and recommend him in 10-team leagues. The speed and average should arrive first, while the nine Triple-A homers leave room for more than a two-category profile.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller