Caleb Wilson Scores 35 Points in Bulls Debut
Caleb Wilson finished with 35 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and two steals across 33 minutes in Friday's 97-96 Summer League loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 4 pick hit seven threes in his first Summer League game, including back-to-back triples in the final seconds to keep Chicago alive. That shooting stands out after he hit just 25.9 percent from deep at North Carolina. Wilson still had some loose possessions, but the scoring burst and defensive stats point to a fantasy-friendly profile if the jumper keeps coming around.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA