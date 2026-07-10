Ja'Tavion Sanders a Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Entering 2026
Ja'Tavion Sanders has struggled to break through to fantasy-relevant production in the first two years of his NFL career. Sanders battled injury in 2025, missing time early in the year with an ankle sprain and then suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Week 17. He finished the year with 29 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets across 13 games. Still, Sanders should have an opportunity to emerge as a key piece of the Panthers' passing game in 2026. His primary competition for playing time in Carolina is veteran tight end Tommy Tremble, who excels as a blocker but has never reached 250 receiving yards in any of his five NFL seasons. In dynasty formats, Sanders could be a worthy buy-low target for managers searching for upside at the tight end position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller