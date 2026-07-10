Yaxel Lendeborg Posts Double-Double in Warriors Win
Yaxel Lendeborg totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League win over the Dallas Mavericks. The No. 11 pick shot 8-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range, helping Golden State control the game after a 35-19 second quarter. Lendeborg has carried his strong California Classic play into Las Vegas, and the fantasy appeal is clear. His mix of rebounding, passing, and shooting gives him category upside, but regular-season value will depend on how quickly the Warriors trust him with rotation minutes.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA