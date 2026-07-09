Red Sox Place Ranger Suarez on Injured List With Groin Strain
Ranger Suarez (groin) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to July 6) with a strained left groin and recalled infielder Brett Harris from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. Suarez will now miss his final scheduled start of the first half of the season this weekend against the New York Mets after he was pulled from his last start on Sunday early against the Los Angeles Angels due to tightness in his left groin. He'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break, and it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to rejoin the rotation for the start of the second half next Friday. The 30-year-old Venezuelan hurler has pitched well enough in his first season in Boston to be held in all fantasy leagues while he recovers from his groin strain. Suarez has gone 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA (2.63 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 26 walks in 91 1/3 innings pitched across his 17 starts. He continues to display strong control on the mound and has also posted a career-best 25.8% strikeout rate.
Source: Boston Red Sox
Source: Boston Red Sox