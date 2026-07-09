Bailey Ober Officially Activated and Starting on Thursday
Bailey Ober (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and placed left-hander Connor Prielipp (finger) on the 15-day IL with a left middle-finger blister in a corresponding move. Ober will return to the starting rotation on Thursday to face the division-rival Cleveland Guardians at Target Field. He has recovered from a right flexor strain in his elbow that put him on the IL on May 30. The 30-year-old veteran is returning to a 6-3 record, 4.59 ERA (4.98 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 2/3 innings across his 12 starts in his sixth year in the big leagues. The Guardians make for a pretty good matchup with an OPS (.677) that ranks 29th in baseball this season, but the soft-tossing Ober still won't be a recommended streamer in his first start back with the Twins. He had a 5.97 ERA (6.08 FIP) with 17 strikeouts and five walks in 28 2/3 frames in his five starts in May and has a career-low 16.4% strikeout rate so far in 2026.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins